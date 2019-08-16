Missing 75-year-old woman found alive in drainage ditch in Hillsborough

HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Orange County authorities say a missing 75-year-old woman was found alive in a drainage ditch in a heavily wooded area Friday morning.

MaryAnne Rosenman was found between her home and where she was last seen by a motorist, a news release said.

Several agencies aided in the search and homeowners were asked to check their properties. Rosenman was said to have wandered away from her home Wednesday morning.

Authorities said more details will be released later. A press conference is scheduled for 12:30 p.m. Friday.

