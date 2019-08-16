Missing 75-year-old woman found alive in drainage ditch in Hillsborough

Orange County News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Orange County authorities say a missing 75-year-old woman was found alive in a drainage ditch in a heavily wooded area Friday morning.

MaryAnne Rosenman was found between her home and where she was last seen by a motorist, a news release said.

Several agencies aided in the search and homeowners were asked to check their properties. Rosenman was said to have wandered away from her home Wednesday morning.

Authorities said more details will be released later. A press conference is scheduled for 12:30 p.m. Friday.

More headlines from CBS17.com:

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Local News
More National News
More Weather
More Sports
More Check This Out
More Wake County News
More Durham County News
More Cumberland County News
More Johnston County News
More Orange County News

Don't Miss