Missing Orange County woman is safe, sheriff’s office says

HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A 32-year-old Orange County woman who had been missing since Jan. 19 is safe, the sheriff’s office said Friday morning.

Brenna Dawson was last in contact with her family on Jan. 19 but had not responded to calls or texts since, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

On Thursday, Dawson’s Facebook page had been deleted, the sheriff’s office said.

But on Friday, the sheriff’s office said Dawson and an investigator had spoken.

“Thanks to everyone for the concern,” the sheriff’s office said.