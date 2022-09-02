CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — First responders on Friday reunited with a mother who they helped when she recently give birth after going into labor while driving in Chapel Hill.

Chapel Hill police said Maria Mugweru reached out and thanked Officers German Barcenas and Timothy Christensen who offered their care when she had to stop her car in the road — while she was in labor.

Both officers were the first on the scene and comforted Mugweru and her young daughter before paramedics arrived. Mugweru ended up delivering her son in an ambulance before arriving at a hospital.

The police department recognized the two officers with the Chief’s Cup to recognize their kindness and support.

“Your calmness and support to Ms. Mugweru and her daughter during an exciting time is what makes you great examples of what it means to be Guardians of the Hill,” said Chapel Hill Police Chief Chris Blue.

Mugweru also visited and thanked the Chapel Hill Fire Department and EMS who showed up shortly after to help.

Firefighter Xander Heizer, Captain Justin Lawson and Fire Equipment Operator Kendall High with Engine 31 helped the family. Mugweru gave birth just minutes after calling 911.