CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — Friday, the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill shared that thousands of people or entities that were supposed to receive an IRS form did not receive their form from the university.

According to a statement from the university, 3,403 individuals or entities did not receive an IRS Form 1099 because of a processing issue.

It said others may have received one of the missing IRS Form 1099s in addition to their own.

IRS Form 1099s contain personal information such as the intended recipient’s name, address, and social security number.

After discovering the incident, UNC said they reissued all 3,402 IRS Form 1099s.

The university told CBS 17 they do not know how many individuals were impacted.

Their privacy office said if the individual only received one IRS Form 1099 from the university, then the original IRS Form 1099 was likely inadvertently mailed to someone else affiliated with the university.

UNC said everyone involved in this mix-up has been contacted directly.

As of Friday, the university said they have been no indication that any personal information has been misused.

UNC has offered free credit monitoring and 12 months of identity theft services to the potentially impacted individuals.

“UNC-Chapel Hill is committed to protecting the confidentiality of our employees’ and constituents’ information,” the university said in a statement. “We deeply regret any concern or inconvenience this incident may have caused.”

UNC said they have implemented updated processes, technical improvements, and employee training to help prevent something like this from happening again.