More UNC-Chapel Hill employees now required to get COVID-19 shot

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – President Joe Biden’s federal worker vaccine mandate means more UNC-Chapel Hill employees will be required to the COVID-19 vaccine. The university announced Monday that new guidance from the Safer Federal Workforce Task Force required employees of federal contractors to be fully vaccinated no later than Dec. 8.

The university said it must now comply with the mandate because it received $160 million in federal contract funding for research and educational programs. UNC said most of their employees were already required to get their shot. They added in a press release that a majority of employees had already attested to being fully vaccinated.

The new requirement applies to employees who are working on or in connection with a federal contract or who work in the same location as employees working on a federal contract. They include:

Full-time, part-time and temporary employees

Employees working remotely or under flexible work arrangements

Postdoctoral scholars and graduate assistants

The University said it would start notifying employees of the requirement on Monday. Booster shots would not be required. Below are the deadlines for each vaccine: