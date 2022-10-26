CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — A local mother says her son no longer feels safe on UNC’s campus.

She says he was sexually assaulted in his dorm over the weekend. She says she is sharing her son’s story, with his permission, in hopes of protecting others.

It was still daylight, between 5 and 5:30 p.m. on Saturday, when according to a campus alert, UNC police said someone followed a student into Carmichael Residence Hall and sexually assaulted them.

A central North Carolina mother said her son was the victim. CBS 17 is not sharing the family’s names in order to protect their privacy.

The mother said her son did not know the person who attacked him, and he went to UNC Hospital after the assault.

“He, while still in the trauma unit, expressed to me that he doesn’t want anyone else to go through this,” she said.

That’s why she says he asked her to share his story to make others aware of the danger.

“He’s motivating me to get the word out and I’m not going to be quiet about it. I’m going to keep talking about it until something changes,” she said.

She’s started a petition asking for more safety measures on campus, particularly when it comes to dorms. Key cards are required to get into dorms, but she’d like to see more tightly controlled access.

“People hold doors because they’re being polite,” she noted.

She also encourages parents and schools to talk more about the dangers of sexual assault with young men as well as women.

“The narrative is typically young female; it’s not 6’1″ capable male, assaulted by another male who’s a stranger,” she said. “I have a daughter, and this was something I always talked about with her but sadly not with him; it just never crossed my mind.”

“If it can happen in this circumstance,” she added. “It can literally happen anywhere.”

UNC police provided a vague description of the suspect as well as a list of resources for students, which can be found here.

UNC Police have not said whether there is any surveillance video of a suspect or any increased actions the university is taking to keep students safe.