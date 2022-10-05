HIGH POINT, N.C. (WNCN) – Tiffany Concepcion said Wednesday’s news came as a relief. However, she said she still needs answers.

“What was the reason? That’s all I want to know. Why [did] these two innocent kids’ lives have to be taken at that time?” Concepcion asked.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office announced Wednesday a juvenile wanted in connection with the murders of Concepcion’s 18-year-old son, Devin Clark, and 14-year-old Lyric Woods was detained by deputies.

Our Nexstar affiliate, WGHP, confirmed with the Orange County District Attorney that the suspect was arrested out of state.

On Sept. 18, both Clark and Woods were found shot to death by two men who were riding ATVs while checking trail cameras.

“They both were friends. They didn’t deserve to die like this,” Concepcion said.

Clark was a student at Eastern Alamance High School in Mebane.

“He played football. He was great. He was getting ready to go to college [and] graduate,” Concepcion said.

Meanwhile, Woods was a freshman at Cedar Ridge High School in Hillsborough.

On Sept. 20, the sheriff’s office said they were looking for a 17-year-old suspect with plans to charge him with two counts of first-degree murder.

Wednesday, Concepcion confirmed the person taken into custody is that teen. However, at this time, the only thing released is that that teen is a boy.

“Just trying to get justice. Just trying to figure out this story in this case. Just trying to put the pieces together,” Concepcion said.

She also said she’s planning to have a march soon to honor Clark.

Meanwhile, a pastor close to Woods’ family said they are not quite ready to talk. Concepcion said she too has reached out to the Woods family, but the two have not spoken.