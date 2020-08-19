Mother of UNC-Chapel Hill student battling COVID says University shouldn’t have opened

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – A student at UNC-Chapel Hill from Wilmington tested positive for COVID-19 after being back on campus for a week. This comes after cases were reported on-campus just days after classes began on Aug. 10.

Elizabeth Redenbaugh’s daughter, Kate, is now in quarantine at a Chapel Hill hotel. She says schools should have never reopened in the first place.

“I wish the-powers-that-be had made the right decision and not sent those children and students back to college,” said Redenbaugh. “I don’t think that was a wise move.”

Starting Wednesday, all in-person undergraduate classes at UNC-Chapel Hill will be online after over an increase of over 100 cases on campus.

“We had all of the things in place right within the boundaries of campus to ensure that students were adhering to the community standards; the distancing, the hand hygiene, the wearing of masks,” said UNC-Chapel Hill’s Chancellor, Kevin Guskiewicz. “When things started, activities began to happen off-campus and then bring some of that back into the residence halls and that’s when we saw some of the positive cases.”

Redenbaugh isn’t sure how Kate contracted the virus but said she followed CDC guidelines by never attending large gatherings and wearing a mask.

“She lives in an apartment,” said Redenbaugh. “There’s a total of eight girls in her apartment and three out of the eight, including my daughter, have tested positive for COVID.”

She says she thinks it has spread rapidly on campus because of how college is and communal living, not just because of off-campus gatherings.

“People are blaming these parties, these big parties, or greek life, et cetera, on the spread when I think the reality is this is very, very contagious and it doesn’t take much to get it,” said Redenbaugh. “I know that my daughter is one of those that fell into that category so you might come into contact… all you have to do is just come into contact with someone that has COVID and there you are… you’ve got it.”

Hannah Marable is a senior at UNC-Chapel Hill and agrees with Redenbaugh, her soon-to-be mother-in-law. She says people are putting a lot of the blame of the spread on recklessness and mass gatherings, and agrees some students are doing that, but a lot are just living their lives and seeing friends.

“A lot of students and people are just living their lives and seeing friends,” said Marable. “That’s how I believe I got the virus.”

Marable said she and Kate spent time together in her apartment Thursday night. Marable woke up Monday morning with a 101-degree fever and felt bad for the rest of the day. She decided to get tested Tuesday and is awaiting her results, but she says she is pretty sure she has coronavirus.

“I’ve also had a cough and felt really weak and achy,” said Marable.

Marable doesn’t think the campus should have reopened.

“All of this was entirely avoidable,” said Marable. “I’m pretty disappointed that this was the plan they went with because I don’t think it was rocket science to determine this would happen.”

But to the contrary, she does understand that everyone is navigating the unknown together.

“I just want to give grace to administrators, faculty, students because everyone is just trying to figure this out,” said Marable.

“Hindsight’s 20-20 and I think moving forward we need to use this experience as a way to chart the path forward for ourselves and for community and to not let our guard down,” said Redenbaugh.