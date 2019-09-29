Motorcyclist dies in crash along Franklin Street in Chapel Hill

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — A motorcyclist died in a crash in Chapel Hill on Sunday afternoon, police say.

The incident was reported just before 2:40 p.m. at the intersection of West Franklin and Mallette streets, according to a news release from Chapel Hill police.

The wreck happened when an SUV collided with a motorcycle.

The motorcyclist died at the scene. The driver and a passenger in the SUV were taken to UNC Hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries, the news release said.

An image from the scene showed a white SUV on the sidewalk and a fire in the street.

Franklin Street was closed until about 6 p.m. between Church and Kenan streets.

No other information was released by police, who added the wreck is under investigation.

