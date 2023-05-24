CARRBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — A motorcyclist suffered life-threatening injuries Wednesday night in a collision with a vehicle, the Carrboro Police Department said.

Around 8:20 p.m., Carrboro officers were called to the area of N.C. 54 and Abbey Lane about a motor vehicle accident, police said.

Police told CBS 17 that the vehicle made a left turn and the motorcyclist ran into it. The driver of the vehicle stayed at the site of the crash.

The motorcyclist was sent to UNC Hospitals in Chapel Hill.

The driver of the vehicle was cited for failure to yield.

No other information has been released.