20 apartments ‘not livable’ after Carrboro apartment complex fire, officials say

CARRBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — Multiple fire crews are currently on the scene of a Monday morning fire at an apartment complex in Carrboro, according to 911 emergency officials.

Heavy fire was reported in at least one building at the Poplar Place apartment complex in the 600-block of Jones Ferry Road, officials said.

Carrboro fire officials said one person went to the hospital but will be OK and a second person at the scene refused treatment.

A building at Poplar Place apartments in Carrboro was badly damaged in a fire (Photo: Joseph Holloway/CBS 17)

Investigators aren’t sure at this point what started the fire.

Officials said 20 apartments were impacted by the fire and are “not livable.” The Red Cross has been called in to assist those who lost their home.

