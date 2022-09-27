CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) – Multiple people have been shot in Chapel Hill, closing at least the road it happened on, police confirmed to CBS 17 Tuesday night.

The Chapel Hill Police Department, as well as Chapel Hill Fire Department and Orange County EMS responded to the 800 block of Pritchard Avenue Extension just after 6:18 p.m.

Police said upon arrival they found multiple people had been shot.

Officers did not release the exact number of victims, genders, ages or severity of victims. They only confirmed multiple victims at this time.

“As the investigation is early, we’re leaving it at multiple victims,” police directly told CBS 17. “No public information at this time as far as types of injuries. Pritchard Avenue Extension is closed.”

This is a breaking news story and CBS 17 has a crew en-route to the scene.