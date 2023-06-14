HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The state is planning overnight closures for sections of Interstate 85 and N.C. 86 in Hillsborough to make bridge repairs, starting this weekend, the N.C. Department of Transportation said.

The N.C. 86 bridge over Interstate 85 was closed in both directions after a May 31 wreck when a tractor-trailer carrying construction equipment struck the bridge.

The closures by the NCDOT will allow crews to start repairs on the N.C. 86 bridge that was damaged.

Starting June 18, the southbound lanes of I-85 at Exit 165 will be closed from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. The closures are expected to last about two weeks.

N.C. 86 also will be closed in both directions at I-85. A detour marked with signs will direct N.C. 86 drivers onto the interstate. The I-85 southbound traffic will utilize the N.C. 86 ramps to travel past the closed section of the interstate.

Drivers should plan for this construction, remain alert, and obey all posted traffic signs near the work zone, the NCDOT said

In addition to the May 31 collision, the bridge also was damaged in September when a tractor-trailer crashed into it and burned. The driver of the tractor-trailer and a dog were killed in that crash.

The bridge was closed for several days after that crash while repairs were made and the bridge was inspected.