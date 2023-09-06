RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — On Wednesday, the Office of Attorney General Josh Stein and the Orange County Criminal Justice Resource Department hosted a training for law enforcement to help identify domestic violence victims who are at risk of being killed by their partners. The training also provided information on how to act quickly to help victims with assistance and safety.

“North Carolina is safer when law enforcement agencies strive to better protect their communities,” said Attorney General Josh Stein. “I’m heartened that agencies in Orange County are training on the Lethality Assessment Program so they can intervene and help domestic violence victims in dangerous situations.”

The Orange County Sheriff said that they will begin implementing the Lethality Assessment Program (LAP) checklist of factors that help law enforcement officials when responding to a domestic violence incident. Based on the checklist, an officer can determine whether a person is at risk of injury or death.

“LAP will build on our community’s deep commitment to addressing domestic violence by facilitating our ability to identify those situations which are of the highest danger to victims and enable our team to enhance safety to these individuals,” said Orange County Sheriff Charles Blackwood.

The training also included members of the Orange County Sheriff’s Office, the Chapel Hill Police Department, the Carrboro Police Department, the Hillsborough Police Department, UNC Campus Police and the Compass Center.

Orange County law enforcement agencies will be using this new domestic violence training over the next few months.

