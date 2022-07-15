CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — One person has been arrested following a shooting in Chapel Hill that took place Monday night.
Around 9:10 Monday night, officers responded to the 100 block of Ashley Forest Road and found Elyjah Smith, 25, with life-threatening gunshot wounds, according to police.
Police said Friday afternoon that Kemmonie Drequan Eason, 27, of Charlotte is in custody.
Eason was arrested Friday morning and charged with:
- Assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury
- Discharge a firearm into an occupied dwelling
- Assault by pointing a gun
- Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon
- Larceny of motor vehicle
Eason is being held at the Wake County Detention Center without bond.