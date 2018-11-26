NC police warn toy guns have 'same appearance' as real firearms Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Image from Hillsborough police/Facebook [ + - ] Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Image from Hillsborough police/Facebook [ + - ] Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Image from Hillsborough police/Facebook [ + - ] Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Image from Hillsborough police/Facebook [ + - ] Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Image from Hillsborough police/Facebook [ + - ] Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Image from Hillsborough police/Facebook [ + - ] Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Image from Hillsborough police/Facebook [ + - ] Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Image from Hillsborough police/Facebook [ + - ] Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Image from Hillsborough police/Facebook [ + - ] Video

HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. (WNCN) - Police in the Triangle are warning that toy or replica guns purchased as gifts this time of year are easily mistaken for real firearms.

Hillsborough police compared a real Glock 23 handgun with a toy Airsoft Glock 19.

Hillsborough officials posted several side-by-side photos under a Facebook post labeled "feeling concerned."

"There is no way to tell a difference when making a split-second decision," the Facebook post said.

Police said that the Airsoft Glock "gives the same appearance as a real firearm and a child, teen or even an adult being given or purchasing this gun should treat it as real."

The department posted comparison photos of the gun in a holder on a man's hip and later with a man holding each gun.

A key part of the post said: "these Airsoft guns are real in the eyes of a law enforcement officer, CCW holder or someone protecting their home."

The post was made Sunday night and ended with "Let's avoid tragedy and be very responsible with these 'toys'."