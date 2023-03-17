HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A central North Carolina sheriff is reminding drivers about the dangers of deer after two cars wrecked after colliding with one of the animals this week.

The crash happened along a road in Orange County, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

“This crash involved a deer, bounding into the road, leaving the driver no time to react,” deputies wrote in a news release.

A minivan flipped on its side during the crash, but everyone was wearing seat belts or was in child safety seats and there only minor injuries, deputies said.

The deer then “ricocheted” off the minivan, and hit another vehicle — which also crashed.

While springtime is not a peak season for deer crashes, deer are still active and could cross a road or highway anytime.

In 2021, the total for animal-related crashes surpassed 20,500 for the first time. Orange County ranked in the top third of crashes with animals in the state in 2021, according to the NCDOT.

March is the most active spring month for crashes with animals — but nowhere near the number for November at 13,914.

“Even on a clear, dry day, driving involves risk. Do what you can at all times to mitigate that risk. Stay alert. Drive sober. Put your phone down,” Orange County deputies said.