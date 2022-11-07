RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A one-eared dog once rescued from a dog fighting ring has blossomed into an artist.

Before arriving at Happily Furever After Rescue in Connecticut, Van Gogh was under the care of Orange County Animal Services.

“I saw his picture and that was it for me. I instantly fell in love. His face, his story—I adored him the moment I saw him,” said Happily Furever After Rescue founder, Jaclyn Gartner.

Gartner said Van Gogh was saved from a dog fighting ring where he was used as a bait dog. He arrived at OCAS with a badly injured ear. His wounded ear flap was unrepairable and had to be removed.

“He was used for bait and if people don’t know, that means he was thrown in and [they] let dogs attack him. And still, after everything he’s endured, he loves people. It just shows how resilient these rescue dogs are how amazing they are to anyone who adopts them,” said Happily Furever After Rescue founder, Jaclyn Gartner.

Even with his loving demeanor, it’s been challenging getting interested adopters for Van Gogh. His past makes him weary of other dogs so he needs to be in a home without other dogs and can’t go to marketing events. He also needs a home without cats.

Gartner saw a dog canvas painting trend on TikTok and decided to give it a try in hopes of getting more interest for Van Gogh. Paint is put on a canvas which is then placed in a bag. While Van Gogh licks peanut butter off the top of the bag, the paint moves around creating one-of-a-kind pieces.

“He’s so talented. I’m not surprised because he can do anything,” Gartner said about Van Gogh’s impressive art.

Van Gogh created 10 pieces of art for his showing and waited for people came to his gallery. Unfortunately, only two people showed up.

“It was definitely disappointing so I posted about it on our Facebook page,” said Gartner.

That posting has now gained Van Gogh international attention from art buyers and potential adopters. Gartner hopes this could finally capture the interest of an adopter.

“He’s seven years old so, he’s done with that puppyhood. He’s really relaxed. He’s well mannered. He just wants to be with his person. He’s perfectly content just sleeping in his bed, going on leisurely walks, that’s really all he needs. He’s really low maintenance,” said Gartner.

For people interested in adopting Van Gogh, Happily Furever After Rescue requires all members of the household to meet him in person in Connecticut. Learn more about the adoption requirements here.

Gartner is planning an online silent auction featuring Van Gogh’s work. All proceeds will go to supporting the rescue, treats for the artist and peanut butter to continue his with art. Stay up to date with the rescue and auction through their Facebook page.

The rescue’s final plea is for people to support their local rescues and shelters.

“The shelters are flooding right now. We need the help. We need fosters. We need people adopting and to just give that chance—help an animal in need. Don’t overlook the ones that might be more challenging,” said Gartner.