CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — The Chapel Hill Police Department continued its month-long crackdown on speeders Tuesday, nabbing more than one dozen in just one targeted area.

The town is focusing special speed patrols for several days in October, including Oct. 18 and 25, according to a Chapel Hill news release.

Tuesday’s effort was along N.C. 54 at South Columbia Street, which is just southwest of the UNC-Chapel Hill campus.

Police nabbed 13 drivers for speeding over the course of just two hours — with the fastest one caught going 71 mph in a 45 mph zone, officials said.

An effort last Tuesday along Fordham Boulevard near Raleigh Road caught five speeders and one careless and reckless driver. In that crackdown, drivers were found going 68 mph and 53 mph.

Chapel Hill leaders recently adopted a Vision Zero Resolution, that states that “traffic injuries and deaths are not inevitable ‘accidents’ but preventable crashes.”