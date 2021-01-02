Neighbors ‘incredibly uncomfortable’ with details about Orange County New Year’s Eve party

HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A man was charged after throwing a 100-person New Year’s party in Orange County, the sheriff’s office said Friday.

Deputies said Jacob Bethea, 30, of Burlington, advertised the event and charged attendees.

Flyers advertised the event called “New Years in The Valley,” dubbing its the biggest New Year’s Eve party in North Carolina. It said there’d be a $1,000 twerk contest, open bar, and exotic dancers at the party.

Only gatherings of 10 people are allowed right now in North Carolina under Gov. Roy Cooper’s executive order.

Orange County deputies said about 100 came to it. Bethea claimed on social media more than 500 tickets were sold.

They charged Bethea with violating the mass gathering and closure sections of the executive order.

A Facebook page tied to Bethea shows videos from the event. The page also posted: “Man I Made The News Last Night Yes I Got Locked For Throwing My People A Party But I Don’t Care It’s (expletive) New Years We Got To Have Fun.”

Several neighbors told CBS 17 they had concerns when the tents popped up earlier in the week.

“We definitely were nervous about it, thinking about it as a potential spreader of coronavirus and just mostly, I don’t understand why anybody is willing to risk their health right now for a New Year’s party,” said one neighbor who wanted to remain anonymous.

He was shocked to learn deputies said about 10 people at the party were carrying semi-automatic firearms acting as security.

“That just makes me incredibly uncomfortable to know that those people were patrolling a party,” he said.

Advertisements for the event said the address would be sent to the people who bought tickets.

It was held at the Palmers Grove Community Center. Neighbors said there have been several events there recently.

“Just knowing that that’s what ended up going on there makes me incredibly uncomfortable and just upset that whoever owns and operates that place is just renting out with a completely blind eye,” said the neighbor.

Deputies also charged the suspect for an event they said he had in September.

CBS 17 asked the sheriff’s office if the venue owner could face charges. It said that’s still under investigation.

Calls to the owner on Friday were unsuccessful.