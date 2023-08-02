ORANGE COUNTY, N.C. (WNCN) — A new sustainable community is coming to the Triangle. Array is a net-zero neighborhood sitting on 54 acres of land west of Chapel Hill.

“Net Zero means houses will not be using any energy from the grid, the national grid or the state grid, using fossil fuels,” said Cor Rademaker, a developer on the project.

Rademaker and his wife, Jodi Bakst, are developing the land with sustainability in mind. Solar panels on the roof replace the grid, wells and septic tanks replace the water system, and homes are built according to the National Green Building Association Standards.

Ken and Marti Williams decided to move from Georgia to North Carolina to be closer to family and the Triangle’s quality healthcare. They chose to build their dream home in Array, because of the community’s green ambitions.

“It’s energy efficient, and we wanted to diminish the carbon footprint that we’re leaving,” said Marti Williams.

Bakst says that nine out of the 12 plots have been sold so far. Buyers purchase the lot space, then build the home to the net-zero community standards. The upfront costs, which include the cost of the land and building the home, are estimated to be between. 800 thousand to around one million dollars.

“The houses may be a bit more expensive to build, but they are a lot less expensive to operate,” said Bakst.