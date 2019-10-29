‘Never go back’ – couple says haunted Hillsborough home has hidden history

HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Objects flying across the room. Figures coming from the chimney. Spinning shadows.

These are just a few of the frightening happenings the Maxwell’s experienced while staying at a historic home in Hillsborough.

“This bottle went flying off of the shelf and it broke all over the floor. We both saw it happen. It wasn’t like it fell down. It shot across the room,” Brooke Maxwell said.

And they aren’t alone. They say relatives who visited also felt or saw something.

Others have left just months after moving into the home.

“When we left the house – it was shut the door and literally never go back.”

Thursday at 11 p.m., hear the story of Poplar Hill in Hillsborough – its past marked with death and the frightening happenings in the house today.

“I don’t expect anyone to believe it. And it doesn’t matter, I know what happened to me,” Tom Maxwell said.

