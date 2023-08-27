CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — Many students and parents in Chapel Hill-Carrboro City Schools will see changes to their bus stops as they head to school Monday.

The district is consolidating some of its bus stops. The new routes have been posted but some could change as more students enroll.

Spokesperson Andy Jenks says the number of bus driver vacancies can fluctuate, so the new routes will allow them to work around any challenges that come up.

“It gives us a little bit of flexibility to redesign some of our routes and some of our stops to make sure that our buses are as efficient as they can be,” Jenks said.

Molly Diamond has two kids in the district and said their bus didn’t have a driver for about a month last school year. She’s happy to see the district trying to fix those issues.

“I think this is better than changing the bell schedules. I think that would’ve been a big adjustment for a lot of people,” Diamond said.

When it comes to hiring bus drivers, the district says it only has seven vacancies left to fill.

To apply, click here: https://www.applitrack.com/chccs/onlineapp/default.aspx