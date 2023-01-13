CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — On Friday, Chapel Hill Police Chief Celisa Lehew spoke with CBS 17 about the current uptick in crime happening around the town.

Just this week alone, police responded to three separate shootings.

All three shootings have been determined to be isolated incidents, according to police. The first involving a passenger in a car Monday. The second happening that same night off of the 300 block of South Estes Drive extension turned fatal.

Lastly, the third shooting and second homicide of the week, happened within the 600 block of North Heritage Circle.

Lehew said it’s sad when it’s happening in a community she loves.

“These are tragedies and it brings about this real sense of concern about safety. We’ve had two homicides this past week and what I think is really important for us to know is that at this point— we do not believe these shootings are random, these are isolated incidents and we will continue as an agency to be as transparent with the community when we have available details to share,” Lehew said.

As of early Friday afternoon, no one has been arrested in any of the shootings.

Anyone with information should call 911 or contact the Chapel Hill Police Department at 919-968-2760 (8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday). Callers who wish to remain anonymous can call Chapel Hill-Carrboro-UNC Crimestoppers at 919-942-7515 or visit https://chapelhillcrimestoppers.com/. Information that leads to an arrest could be eligible for a reward up to $2,000.