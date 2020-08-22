Nightlife in Chapel Hill quiet as UNC students leave town

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — Friday night looked different in Chapel Hill this week. The normally jumping bar scene was pretty quiet.

Police patrolled the Franklin Street area to make sure those who were out were following COVID-19 guidelines.

The quiet scene comes days after UNC students were asked to move off campus following a spike in COVID-19 cases and several clusters in student housing.

“We’re getting the consequences based on their actions so it’s a bit unsettling,” said Kenan Balkas, a UNC freshman.

A transfer student and her roommate were among many enjoying the last moments of their short lived time in town.

“I’m definitely hoping that students will be wise and still keep their distance while enjoying the last bit of campus as they can,” said Anicia Tellefsen, a UNC transfer student.

An out-of-state student with a high-risk family member plans to stay in town, but worries some students will try to get in one last hooray before departing.

“It’s kind of expected it’s kind of like they’re college students so they’re gonna party regardless,” said Queston Parker, a freshman.

Many hope to see the gatherings stop so they can return to town sooner rather than later.

Chapel Hill police tell us they have not issued citations to anyone for violating COVID-19 guidelines so far.

They also say there haven’t been any repeat offenders for any warnings issued.

