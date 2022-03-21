CARRBORO, N.C. (WNCN) – The Carrboro Police Department said it doesn’t know a motive behind a Saturday night shooting that happened

The department said the victim was driving east on N.C. 54 near Jones Ferry Road just after 7 p.m. in Carrboro. The victim said another car came up behind them. Several suspects inside that car then began shooting at the victim.

The victim told police that he left the area as the suspects continued eastbound on N.C. 54. Their location is unknown. No suspect information is available at this time.

In a release, police said, “We were extremely fortunate that no one was injured in this incident. The suspects’ motive for the shooting is unknown at this time.”

Police said this appeared to be an isolated incident and did not believe there was an ongoing threat to the public.

While not confirmed to be related, a similar shooting happened in the same area in December. At that time, police said the victims were driving on N.C. 54 when they exited Jones Ferry Road. The victims told police another vehicle overtook them and stopped in front of them on the exit ramp. The victims said someone came out of that car fired his gun at the victim’s car. The suspect got back into their vehicle and left the scene.

Anyone with information on this weekend’s shooting is asked to contact Investigator Erasmo Velazquez with

the Carrboro Police Department at (919) 918-7413, or Crime Stoppers at (919) 942-7515.