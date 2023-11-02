DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – A man walks into a Chapel Hill bakery slowly before he stops near the cash register.

He then waits for a customer to go grab their just-ready coffee before he punches that same customer in the face. All this took place on Oct. 25 at about 4 p.m.

CBS 17 spoke with the victim over the phone and he did not want to be identified.

“Looking back at the footage, he was scanning the room just trying to find someone to be violent with but I happened to be at the wrong place at the wrong time and paid the consequences,” he said.

Police have now identified the suspect as 48-year-old John Isaac Roach of Chapel Hill. He’s charged with misdemeanor assault inflicting serious injury.

The victim said he was hospitalized with a severe brain injury and didn’t even get a glimpse of the man.

“I lost about two or three days of complete memory,” he said.

The incident took place at Guglhupf Bake Shop on East Franklin Street.

The owner says it’s a reminder to keep security a priority. He hopes to partner with the shopping center’s management team to do just that.

“When something like this happens that’s so random with no obvious catalyst for it, it’s unsettling,” owner Sean Scott said. “But it’s also one of those things where it doesn’t define what you’re doing. It doesn’t make your space any less safe.”

Anyone with information about the assault or Roach’s whereabouts is asked to call 911 or contact the Chapel Hill Police Department.

“I’m worried that this person is out there still able to act violent to someone else and they might not be able to get over and work through a head injury like this like I have been able to,” the victim said.

Callers who wish to remain anonymous can call Chapel Hill-Carrboro-UNC Crimestoppers at 919-942-7515 or visit https://chapelhillcrimestoppers.com.