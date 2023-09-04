CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) – UNC-Chapel Hill students will have a wellness day on Tuesday – a day to focus on mental health and wellbeing.

Just one week ago, associate professor Zijie Yan was allegedly shot and killed by second-year doctoral student Tailei Qi.

Aug. 28 is a day that people at UNC-Chapel Hill will never forget.

“We saw police cars and police running down the road. That was the first thing that told us something was up,” said Seraphina Ingledue, a senior.

The hours-long lockdown that followed Yan’s death prompted a lot of fear and confusion on campus.

Now, students are concerned for the future.

While no one wants anything like the event on Aug. 28 to happen again, they told CBS 17 that if it does, they want everyone to be ready.

“At the time, it was just an alert,” said senior Micah Baldonado. “Nobody really knew what to do, even including my professor, who continued to teach.”

He told CBS 17 his friends and peers shared similar stories.

So, he started a petition, urging administrators to update their policies and procedures.

Baldonado said his top two goals are to get faculty mandatory emergency training, and for officials to enhance security in each classroom.

“One girl I heard from, she said that she felt more equipped than the professors seemed to be, just kind of really chaotic and didn’t know what to do. She felt like she was a little bit in charge of the classroom,” said Brianne Schapira, who works with students on campus.

“[Our classroom] lock was kind of stuck,” added Ingledue. “It was a bit scary.”

On the University website, there are resources and guides available for students and staff.

One page advises faculty to close blinds and turn off classroom lights.

Another page has a mock instructor script. In it, it says, “if there is an emergency, I will stop teaching right away.”

Baldonado said it’s just not enough.

“There should be mandatory faculty training. Instead of it just being, you know, on the website,” he explained. “No one’s actually implementing it. People [should be] forced to walk through this procedure. In my opinion, the school is more prepared to handle fire drills, than it is to handle an active shooter.”

Baldonado said he plans to send an email, and include the petition, to administrators later this week.

CBS 17 did reach out to university leaders.

However, due to the Labor Day holiday, the offices are closed.

CBS 17 will share the administrators’ response when it is received.