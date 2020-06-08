Occupants of 2 cars in shootout while driving on UNC-Chapel Hill campus, police say

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — Passengers in two cars were in a rolling gun battle on the UNC-Chapel Hill campus on Sunday evening, campus police say.

The incident was reported along South Road on campus just before 7 p.m., according to an alert from UNC authorities.

No one was injured, but there were several bullet casings left on the ground.

The cars involved were a red Nissan Altima and an unknown model silver sedan, the alert to students, staff and faculty said.

“The red Altima was making a right turn onto Raleigh Street. A passenger in the silver sedan shot at the Altima while traveling straight on South Road, westbound toward South Columbia Street,” the alert said.

The Nissan took off along Raleigh Street heading toward Franklin Street. The silver sedan was heading toward South Columbia Street, officials said.

A bystander’s car was hit by the silver sedan, according to authorities.

Officials said the incident is under investigation and there is no current threat.

