Officials: Orange County teen who went missing after running errands Tuesday has been located

HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A 16-year-old Orange County boy who went out for an errand Tuesday morning and never returned home has been located, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office said Thursday morning.

Nicholas Robert Woodrum left home Tuesday morning and didn’t return. After his family looked for him for several hours, his parents reported him missing Tuesday evening, deputies said.

Using emergency technology and help from the Durham Police Department, investigators were able to track his phone to a McDonald’s on Guess Road in Durham. Woodrum was not there, though.

An update on the sheriff’s office Facebook page at 11:45 p.m. Wednesday said Woodrum had been found.

“Nicholas Woodrum has been located. He is back with his family. We are grateful for everyone’s compassion and concern. Special thanks to the Durham Police Department,” the sheriff’s office wrote.

Officials did not provide any information on the circumstances surrounding Woodrum’s disappearance or anything about where and when he was found.