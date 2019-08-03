Officials: Environmental lab destroyed, firefighter injured in Hillsborough

HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Firefighters from four fire departments responded to Triangle Environmental Services early Saturday morning.

According to news release from the Town of Hillsborough, the fire broke out shortly after 12:30 a.m. on 122 US Highway 70 East.

When firefighters arrived on scene they noticed smoke showing through the roof of the business, which was once a former ABC store warehouse.

Officials say the fire also spread to Los Lago Meat Market located next door to the lab.

The meat market sustained smoke, fire, and water damage in the rear of the building.

No other buildings were affected.

A firefighter with the Orange Rural firefighter sustained minor injury.

Back in July of 2018, Orange Rural Fire Department was called to Triangle Environmental Services building for a gas leak.

North Carolina SBI, ATF, and the Orange County Fire Marshal’s Office are investigating this incident.

