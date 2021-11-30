Officials warn some bus routes might not run Wednesday morning in Chapel Hill-Carrboro City Schools

CARRBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — Chapel Hill-Carrboro City Schools officials warned families Tuesday night that staffing problems might mean some bus routes are not run Wednesday morning.

The staffing problems are likely to impact eight schools, the message from the school district said.

The warning said the bus routes might not run because of “staffing issues affecting our transportation team.”

The district said the following routes at the following schools might not have drivers Wednesday:

• Route 12 (Carrboro Elementary, Culbreth Middle, Chapel Hill High)

• Route 28 (Scroggs Elementary, Smith Middle, East Chapel Hill High)

• Route 95 (Northside Elementary, McDougle Middle, Chapel Hill High)

“It is still possible that we will secure substitute drivers or make other arrangements that allow all buses to run on time tomorrow, but we wanted to share this update now so that you may think about other transportation arrangements if you so choose,” the message from the school district said.

The message from school leaders did not say where there is a staffing problem. Other school districts in the area have had “sickouts” by bus drivers who were seeking higher pay.

Officials said that some buses might need to perform “double runs” to cover all routes.

“We apologize in advance for this inconvenience. Thank you for your patience and understanding,” the message said.