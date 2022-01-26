‘Oh my God, my car just ran through the school’ – 911 calls shed light on Chapel Hill playground crash

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) – Chapel Hill police released the calls made to 911 about a crash that left three children injured when a car ran into a playground at Northside Elementary School about 4 p.m. on Tuesday.

According to Chapel Hill police, Fiona Evans, 40, was parking her SUV in the parking lot at the school when she hit the gas pedal instead of the brake, which caused her to crash through the gate and onto a playground near the parking lot.

School officials said about 20 children were on the playground when the crash happened. Three were injured.

There were at least four calls made to 911 about the crash.

“The playground structure collapsed, saw some kids outside Northside Elementary School,” one caller told the 911 operator. “

The 911 operator then asked the caller if kids were trapped underneath.

“I’m not sure ma’am. I just assumed. I saw the collapse. People were running around in a panic, and I went and called,” the caller said.

Another call came from the driver of the car.

“Oh my God, my car just ran through the school….oh my God, oh my God,” the driver told the 911 operator. “I thought I was braking, but I accidentally pushed the gas. I don’t know.”

Two of the children were taken to the hospital, one child was treated at the scene. On Wednesday, the school principal told CBS 17 that while one child was still hospitalized, everyone is expected to be OK.

“We do know they are recovering and we are expecting them to be with us not just in heart and spirit but in the physical moving forward,” said Coretta Sharpless, principal of Northside Elementary School.

Sharpless said she has counselors on hand to help the students through this time and she is thankful for all of the support from the community.

Evans was also taken to the hospital and released.

Police have charged her with a safe movement violation.