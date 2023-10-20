HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Three people from Durham are facing charges, and one of them was arrested after Hillsborough police say they violated Alcoholic Beverage Control (ABC) laws.

Investigators said the trio are all connected to Country Markets & Tobacco, a tobacco store and ABC-permitted establishment, in the 900 block of West King Street in Hillsborough.

On Tuesday, North Carolina Alcohol Law Enforcement charged two permit holders and one employee, all from Durham.

ABC permit holder Abda Hassan Saleh, 66, was arrested and charged with 21 counts consisting of ABC violations, felony gambling, and violations of Chapter 90 of the North Carolina General Statutes, which relates to medicine and allied occupations.

ABC permit holder Malek Hassan Saleh, 31, is charged with 21 counts consisting of ABC violations, felony gambling, and Chapter 90 violations.

Employee Mokhtar Saleh, 40, is charged with one count of allowing fighting on ABC-licensed premises.

The three are facing 43 charges collectively.

Country Markets & Tobacco in Hillsborough (Hillsborough Police Department)

Police said a violation report will be submitted to the ABC Commission, which will review the report and determine whether to issue the business a fine.

They will also determine whether to suspend, revoke or cancel the store’s ABC permits, officers.

The permit is required for alcohol sales in North Carolina.