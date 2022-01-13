Ongoing bus driver shortage nixes 5 Chapel Hill-Carrboro City Schools routes on Friday

CARRBORO, N.C. (WNCN) – Due to an ongoing bus driver shortage, five Chapel Hill-Carrboro City Schools bus routes will not have a driver on Friday, the district announced.

They are:

  • Bus 64: McDougle Elementary, Smith Middle, East Chapel Hill High
  • Bus 66: Carrboro Elementary, McDougle Middle, Chapel Hill High
  • Bus 103: Carrboro Elementary, McDougle Middle, Carrboro High
  • Bus 115: Seawell Elementary, McDougle Middle, Chapel Hill High
  • Bus 129: Glenwood Elementary, Carrboro High

Families are asked to arrange alternate travel for students. Those who can’t should contact the district’s transportation office at 919-942-5045 beginning at 6:30 a.m. Friday. A bus pickup will be arranged for as soon as one can be made available, a notice said.

CHCCS has 11 buses that either have no permanent driver or are impacted by COVID-19 protocols. More routes could be affected if more drivers call out.

Six routes were affected by the driver shortage on Thursday.

