CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — Leaders at UNC-Chapel Hill are celebrating thousands of young people who struggled during the pandemic but are now in search of a better life.

The university led a statewide summit at the Friday Center to honor students taking part in the “Opportunity Youth” program on Wednesday.

The program is designed to help students between 16 and 24 who aren’t in school and are not employed and connect them with job or career opportunities. So far, Opportunity Youth has helped over 4,000 young people in its first year.

“They were the people most likely to be working in industry sectors that closed overnight,” said Anita Brown-Graham, UNC professor and director of the N.C. Impact initiative, which oversees the “Opportunity Youth” program.

Donisha Armstrong says when she found out she was having a baby girl, she knew something had to change in her life. She is now in the GED program at Wayne Community College and later plans to go into a health related career and she tells CBS 17 she owes much of that to this program.

“It’s a blessing to be here and a blessing to be connected with so many positive role models in my life,” Armstrong said.

The initiative is now making the goal of reaching 6,400 people by the end of 2024.