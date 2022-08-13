MEBANE, N.C. (WNCN) — The Orange County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a person caught on surveillance video while breaking into a liquor store in Mebane.

Sunday night, deputies said the suspect broke into the ABC store at 7713 US Highway 70W and then fled the store on foot.

Deputies shared the surveillance photos of the suspect with the public.

“Please pay particular attention to his jacket and face covering as they are the most distinguishing items of clothing,” they said in a Facebook post.

(Orange County Sheriff’s Office)

(Orange County Sheriff’s Office)

Anyone who can identify the person is asked to call Sergeant Hendricks at 919-245-2951.