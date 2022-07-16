ORANGE COUNTY, N.C. (WNCN) — The Orange County Sheriff’s Office is warning the community about a recent scam.

Deputies say a scammer is calling people pretending to be ‘Deputy Daniel’ or ‘Sergeant Chambers’ from the ‘warrant division’, telling them they missed a court date and that they need to pay money in order to prevent themselves from being arrested.

Officials say this is a scam and they do not even have a ‘warrant division’.

The courts do not operate this way and neither does the Sheriff’s Office, deputies warn.

Another way to spot the a scam is that the scammer is identifying themselves as part of the Orange County Sheriff’s ‘Department’.

Deputies say this does not exist, and the real agency is the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

“Someone is clearly trying to make a profit off our good reputation,” the Sheriff’s Office wrote in a Facebook post. “We don’t ask for money over the phone, and our number is NOT 919-590-4029.”

Anyone who receives a call from someone claiming to be a deputy or an officer is asked to ignore it, hang up and don’t give them any money.

If you have questions about the validity of the call, you’re asked to call the Sheriff’s Office for guidance at 919-245-2900.