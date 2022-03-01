HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The final county in the Triangle to have a mask mandate has decided to lift the rules for indoor masks on March 7.

The decision for Orange County was made Tuesday afternoon and will include the towns of Chapel Hill, Carrboro and Hillsborough, according to Orange County spokesman Todd McGee.

Schools will need to make decisions about masks on their own. UNC-Chapel Hill officials have said the university would not change mask rules until Orange County did so.

Orange County announced 11 days ago that the mask rules could be extended “another few weeks.”

The Orange County decision comes just a day after Durham County decided to end mask rules. Wake County has already lifted rules for indoor masks.

Renee Price, chairwoman of the Orange County Board of Commissioners, made the decision Tuesday afternoon after meeting the county health director and the mayors of Chapel Hill, Carrboro and Hillsborough, McGee said.