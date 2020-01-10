Orange County Animal Services needs help caring for abused dogs

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) – Orange County Animal Services is looking for some help in caring for dozens of dogs seized from a breeding operation.

CBS 17 first reported on this case in October. Orange County deputies arrested Cynthia Riggan and Taylor Doar after searching properties off Alexander Drive south of Hillsborough, charging them with felony cruelty to animals.

Nearly 60 bulldogs and mastiffs were brought to the animal shelter in Chapel Hill. Some of them were covered in fleas and dealing with other medical issues, said Tenille Fox, spokesperson for Orange County Animal Services.

She said three of those dogs were pregnant and gave birth to another 21 puppies. Fox said two of the pregnant dogs required C-sections.

Three months later the animals are still at the shelter while the criminal case moves forward.

Because of the investigation, Fox said the shelter can’t adopt the animals out yet. They have to remain there in case investigators need to examine them.

It’s costing the shelter about $1,000 per day to care for the animals. A GoFundMe account has been established to help pay for the cost of caring for the animals.

“We’re so fortunate to have what the campaign has generated so far, and we’re hoping to go beyond that if at all possible,” said Fox.

The shelter is still working out a plan for the eventual adoptions. They’ve received more inquiries about adopting than there are dogs available. So, managers are still discussing a method to organize the adoptions in an effort to make it fair for everyone who is interested.

Fox said shelter managers are stressing that many of these animals will require special care, so they want to make sure owners are prepared to handle that.

“And, it is something we want to make everybody aware about health concerns, especially for the bulldog breed because it’s a big deal. And, we want to make sure that people are prepared to own these dogs and care for them responsibly,” she said.

