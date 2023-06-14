CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — Orange County Animal Services announced their shelter is at full capacity Tuesday afternoon.

They said the shelter is at full capacity for housing dogs. The center is asking for help from anyone that is able to adopt a dog.

During the month of June, all adoptable cats and dogs over four months old are available for $25 as part of an adoption special. The shelter said adoption fees for some pets have been fully or partially sponsored to encourage adoptions.

“We are concerned about the increased dog population at our shelter,” said Dr. Sandra Strong, Director of Orange County Animal Services. “We really need more dog adoptions in order to balance the population and keep the shelter from becoming overcrowded. We have many wonderful dogs waiting for a home. We hope our community can help by visiting the shelter and adopting a new best friend.”

Anyone interested in adopting can stop by the shelter during business hours from Monday to Friday from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. and on Saturday’s from 12 p.m. until 5 p.m. Animal Services said no appointment is needed to see pets.

For more information about available pets, click here or call the Adoption Desk at 919-942-7387, option 3.