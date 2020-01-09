Orange County Animal Services starts GoFundMe to help care for rescued dogs

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — Officials with Orange County Animal Services says they have partnered with MicroMass Communications to raise money via GoFundMe to care for animals rescued from negligent breeders.

Animal Services rescued nearly 60 dogs of the bulldog and mastiff variety from negligent breeders in October 2019 and they now have almost 80 dogs due to several female dogs being pregnant when they arrived at the shelter.

Their care, consisting of not only room and board but veterinary care, has strained resources as Animal Services navigates the legal process required to rehome these dogs, a release said.

Presently, these rescued dogs are not available for adoption. Animal Services will provide ample public notice of the rehoming process once that information is determined.

“We are grateful to the public for their patience and understanding as we work to care for these animals and prepare for their rehoming,” said Bob Marotto, Director of Orange County Animal Services. “We are so fortunate to have a community that truly cares about animals and their protection. community support is what makes a large scale rescue operation of this kind possible.”

MicroMass Communications is a marketing agency based in Cary, NC. Their Senior Art Director and Group Associate Creative Director became aware of the rising costs for these dogs at Animal Services, and they kindly donated their time, skills, and resources to create and manage a GoFundMe campaign to raise money for the costs of care for these shelter animals.

