Orange County Animal Services will help feed your pet if you have lost income due to COVID-19

HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Orange County Animal Services (OCAS) is now offering a Pet Food Assistance Program in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to a press release, the program was created to assist residents in the county who have lost income but are still in need of pet food during the pandemic.

Residents can fill out a form to apply for pet food assistance by clicking here. You can also call (919) 932-4965.

The release says that, “While OCAS will work to help as many residents as possible, it is important to note that pet food will only be distributed to Orange County residents as long as it is available.”

The website where you can apply for the program also has information and other resources for those who need pet food assistance.

OCAS is asking for help stocking their Pet Food Assistance Pantry by getting donations from their Amazon Wish List.

In-person drop-offs have been temporarily suspended due to COVID-19, the release says. Although residents can’t drop anything off, OCAS is accepting deliveries from companies such as Amazon and Chewy. Any donations to OCAS can be shipped to 1601 Eubanks Road, Chapel Hill, N.C. 27516.

