Orange County asking residents, businesses to take COVID-19 economic impact survey

HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Orange County, nearly 150 community stakeholders, and the towns of Chapel Hill, Carrboro, and Hillsborough have partnered together to begin planning for recovery after COVID-19, according to a release from the county.

The first step in the process “is to assess the extent of the damage through an Economic Impact Assessment survey,” according to the release. “Unlike damage caused by other types of disasters like a hurricane or flooding, the impacts of the pandemic are not as easily identifiable making the survey vitally important to recovery planning.”

The online survey will be available through the end of August and it includes questions about business impacts caused by COVID-19 – including job and revenue losses. Businesses will also have the opportunity to say what kind of resources they might need to succeed.

Click here to take the survey.

