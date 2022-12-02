HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. (WNCN) — An Orange County COVID-19 vaccination clinic announced it has closed.

As of Thursday, COVID-19 vaccinations are no longer available at the Bonnie B. Davis Environment and Agricultural Center in Hillsborough.

Officials said the Southern Human Services Center in Chapel Hill will continue to offer COVID-19 vaccinations from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays.

The Orange County Health Department encourages all adults and children ages six months and older to receive COVID-19 vaccinations.

