Orange County deputies investigate death near Chapel Hill

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — Authorities in Orange County are investigating the death of a person Tuesday afternoon.

A body was found around 2 p.m. at 3819 S. Columbia St., which is also U.S. 15/501 in Chapel Hill, according to a news release from the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies received a call from a person who discovered the body in the area, which is across from the Southern Village shopping center, the news release said.

The name of the person who died will not be released until relatives are contacted.

Authorities said they do not believe there is any threat to the community.

