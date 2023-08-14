HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The Orange County Sheriff’s Office is asking for assistance from the public to help find a missing man.

Dean Turner, 57, was last seen at his home in the Oakdale Drive area around 11:30 a.m. on Monday by his wife, according to the sheriff’s office.

Turner was wearing a black button-up shirt, green hiking pants, blue sneakers, a dark-brown hat, and eyeglasses. He stands 5 feet 10 and weighs approximately 160 pounds. He has salt and pepper hair and a goatee.

Turner has some orientation and confusion issues, deputies said.

Deputies have entered Turner into NCIC as a missing person.

Please call 911 immediately if you see him or if you believe you saw him anytime Monday after 11:30 a.m.