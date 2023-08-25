HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. (WNCN) — An Orange County deputy shot an armed suspect Friday afternoon after attempting to serve a felony warrant, the sheriff’s office says.

Around 5:58 p.m., deputies arrived at he 1300 block of Carolina Loop just east of Hillsborough to serve a felony warrant.

The suspect of the warrant fled the home and took out a gun at a deputy he saw outside.

According to police, the deputy fired his weapon, shooting the suspect.

The suspect was transported to the hospital and his medical status is unknown.

As is standard practice in officer-involved shootings, the SBI is conducting the investigation, police say.

This investigation is ongoing. Check back with CBS 17 for updates,