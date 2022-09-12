HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The Orange County Detention Center has received a naloxone vending machine. Naloxone, also known as Narcan, helps reverse opioid overdoses.

The detention center is one of six in the state that has this type of vending machine. The vending machines include Narcan nasal spray kits as well as COVID-19 tests.

Orange County said that the detention center is a critical place to distribute naloxone to people leaving jail because they are 40 times more likely to die of an opioid overdose within two weeks of leaving jail.

The vending machine is located in the lobby of the Orange County Detention Center at 1200 US-70 West, and is available to the public 24 hours a day, CBS 17 learned.

These vending machines were funded by a grant from the National Center for State Courts and facilitated by the NC Harm Reduction Coalition and NC Department of Health and Human Services.

Vending machines were also provided to detention centers in Buncombe, Cumberland, Forsyth, Guilford, Pitt and Wilkes counties.