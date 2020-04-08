Orange County Emergency Operations seeking donations for COVID-19 relief

HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Orange County Emergency Operations Center is requesting donations of non-perishable food to support the COVID-19 response.
Many community members have lost jobs and income and need your help. Orange County officials say they have created a safe, no-contact way for residents to help.
Officials are not asking the community to go out to shop for these items, but rather to donate the items that you already have.
The county is accepting the following items:
- Non-perishable, unopened food (canned, boxed, bagged, etc.)
- NO frozen or refrigerated items
- NO homemade foods
- Unopened hand sanitizer
- Pet supplies
- Clean leashes, collars, toys
- Unopened food – dry or canned
- Unopened, in-date flea/tick medications
- Baby and child care items
- In-date, unopened baby formula and food
- Diaper packs. Prefer unopened packs.
- Unopened wet wipes
They are not accepting the follow items:
- Clothing
- Perishable, frozen or refrigerated food items
- Homemade human or pet foods
- Prescription or OTC drugs/supplements
Those interested in donating and have questions can call 919-245-6111 Monday through Friday between 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The two locations that will be accepting donations are Carrboro Town Hall, and Hillsborough Town Hall.
No donor should leave their vehicle when donating. Officials ask that you put donations in the trunk, hatch, or pickup bed and a volunteer will remove the donations from the vehicle.
If you have items to donate, but don’t wish to drive to a drop-off location, please fill out and Orange County will send someone to you and collect them.
Monetary donations will also be accepted by Orange County Community Giving Fund.
