Orange County Emergency Operations seeking donations for COVID-19 relief

HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Orange County Emergency Operations Center is requesting donations of non-perishable food to support the COVID-19 response.

Many community members have lost jobs and income and need your help. Orange County officials say they have created a safe, no-contact way for residents to help.



Officials are not asking the community to go out to shop for these items, but rather to donate the items that you already have.

The county is accepting the following items:

Non-perishable, unopened food (canned, boxed, bagged, etc.) NO frozen or refrigerated items NO homemade foods

Unopened hand sanitizer

Pet supplies Clean leashes, collars, toys Unopened food – dry or canned Unopened, in-date flea/tick medications

Baby and child care items In-date, unopened baby formula and food Diaper packs. Prefer unopened packs. Unopened wet wipes



They are not accepting the follow items:

Clothing

Perishable, frozen or refrigerated food items

Homemade human or pet foods

Prescription or OTC drugs/supplements

Those interested in donating and have questions can call 919-245-6111 Monday through Friday between 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The two locations that will be accepting donations are Carrboro Town Hall, and Hillsborough Town Hall.

No donor should leave their vehicle when donating. Officials ask that you put donations in the trunk, hatch, or pickup bed and a volunteer will remove the donations from the vehicle.

If you have items to donate, but don’t wish to drive to a drop-off location, please fill out and Orange County will send someone to you and collect them.

Monetary donations will also be accepted by Orange County Community Giving Fund.